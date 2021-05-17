-$0.22 EPS Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 364,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NuCana by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuCana stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

