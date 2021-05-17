$0.25 EPS Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.89. 753,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit