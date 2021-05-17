$0.25 EPS Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.89. 753,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.