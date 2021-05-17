$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 416,948 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,896,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 105,012 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,893 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 438,380 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $20,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.