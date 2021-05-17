-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 191,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,837. The stock has a market cap of $439.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

