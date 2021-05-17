$0.54 EPS Expected for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. County Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $24.10 on Friday. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $146.48 million, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in County Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

