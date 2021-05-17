-$0.60 EPS Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.52). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,942. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $824.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

