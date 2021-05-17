$0.80 EPS Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLS. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $153.43. 3,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,492. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.11. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

