$0.93 EPS Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.89. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ABTX opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $827.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $58,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,630.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $314,752. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

