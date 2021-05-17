$0.93 EPS Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.89. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ABTX opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $827.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $58,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,630.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $314,752. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit