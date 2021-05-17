$1.13 EPS Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. PayPal posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PYPL stock traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $244.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,175,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,408. PayPal has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.28. The stock has a market cap of $287.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

