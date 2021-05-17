$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $228.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 12-month low of $149.84 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.35.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.