$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Garmin reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after buying an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Garmin by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after buying an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Garmin by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after buying an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 258,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.26. 11,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,890. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.51 and a twelve month high of $145.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.45.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

