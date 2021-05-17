$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.84 and the lowest is ($0.97). uniQure reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $7.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The business’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,850 shares of company stock worth $546,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,696. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit