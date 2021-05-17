$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.84 and the lowest is ($0.97). uniQure reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $7.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The business’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,850 shares of company stock worth $546,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,696. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

