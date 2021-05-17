$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.57. 259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,230. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.