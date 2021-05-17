1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Insider Sells $93,930.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
FLWS stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
