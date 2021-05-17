1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Insider Sells $93,930.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FLWS stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.