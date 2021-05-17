$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $201.88 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $125.34 and a 1-year high of $203.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.51.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

