1,050 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $234.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.71 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.97.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

