10,870 Shares in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenneco by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $4,000,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Metcalf purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,232,124 shares of company stock valued at $154,606,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

