116,980 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,980 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,187,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Illumina as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 129.1% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 6.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,925 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $288,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total transaction of $1,536,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,933 shares in the company, valued at $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $381.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.90. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

