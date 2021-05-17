20,000 Shares in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $30,914,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,704,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,568,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $5,074,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

