2,200 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $140,379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,691,000 after buying an additional 254,126 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after buying an additional 115,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Domo by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after buying an additional 122,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,189,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $58.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 3.07. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.