$23.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $23.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.04 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $19.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $88.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.24 billion to $94.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $89.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.32 billion to $92.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $198.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.72 and a 200-day moving average of $173.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

