$233.07 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will post $233.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.10 million and the highest is $238.50 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $160.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $968.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $963.10 million to $983.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.28 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NYSE:OXM opened at $94.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $96.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $16,160,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,263 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $7,051,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

