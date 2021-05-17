25,000 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $77,436,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

ZIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Clarkson Capital upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

