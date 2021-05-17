$254.61 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

May 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post sales of $254.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.34 million and the highest is $262.17 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $242.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JACK. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $118.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.69. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

