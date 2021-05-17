2,566 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $163.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

