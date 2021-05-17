$3.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce sales of $3.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.84 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.41 on Monday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.64.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

