3,324 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $18,279,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $73.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

