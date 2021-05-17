3,355 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,757,761. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

