34,920 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $196.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

