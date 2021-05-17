3,631 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,635,000.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $141.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.21. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.94.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

