$451.00 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to post sales of $451.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $513.00 million and the lowest is $363.70 million. Quidel posted sales of $201.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,220,705. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.17. 472,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,122. Quidel has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

