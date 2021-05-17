4,720 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 367,962 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $12,510,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $45,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,530.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $127,299.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,769.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,615,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

