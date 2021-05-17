49,533 Shares in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Bought by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $54,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,630 shares of company stock worth $656,387.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

