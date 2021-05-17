4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 4D pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of 4D pharma stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23. 4D pharma has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

