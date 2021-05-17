$560.64 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce sales of $560.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.70 million and the highest is $565.53 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.45.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $288.46. 10,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,906. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,924.01 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.71. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

