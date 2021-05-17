$6.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.25 billion and the highest is $6.45 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.73 billion to $27.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $111.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.77.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.