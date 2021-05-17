$6.41 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.29 billion and the highest is $6.53 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $27.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.53 billion to $28.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.15 billion to $29.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

