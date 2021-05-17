640 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $341.79 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.33 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

