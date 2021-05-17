$75.51 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce $75.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.80 million and the highest is $79.24 million. Gogo reported sales of $96.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $318.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $329.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $348.95 million, with estimates ranging from $336.26 million to $362.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

GOGO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 52,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,839. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,055,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 251,295 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 196,569 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.