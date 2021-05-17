8,000 Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $45.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4,517.48 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,202.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

