$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will post sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Geron posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $280,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

GERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of Geron stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. 11,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,111. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $452.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Geron by 741.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

