$819.78 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce $819.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $856.30 million and the lowest is $796.40 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $663.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of AOS opened at $71.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $73.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 103,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

