$848.97 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report $848.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $885.54 million and the lowest is $794.42 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $682.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,525,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,033,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $329.07 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $161.88 and a 12-month high of $349.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

