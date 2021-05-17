$9.10 EPS Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will post earnings of $9.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.12 to $10.73. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $6.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $43.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.83 to $47.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $35.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.11 to $39.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $369.25. 1,693,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $343.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.80. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $175.24 and a one year high of $376.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 372,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,655,000 after purchasing an additional 140,356 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $625,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

