A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Increased to Sell at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $12.79 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.