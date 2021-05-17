AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKFRY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

SKFRY stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

