Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of ANF opened at $41.29 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,556,000 after purchasing an additional 157,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

