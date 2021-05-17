Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $35,000 in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.86, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

