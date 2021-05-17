Abyss (ABYSS) Price Down 18.5% This Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Abyss has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $707,650.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00086545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $611.07 or 0.01356783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00064565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00115540 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars.

