ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Down to $21.77

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $21.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 1,867 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,882,000 after acquiring an additional 96,836 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 533.5% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 56,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

